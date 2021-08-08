Watch Video: Lionel Messi in tears as he ends 21 year long journey with FC Barcelona

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi bade emotional farewell to FC Barcelona on Sunday during a press conference while interacting with the media.

The 24-year-old striker, who broke down as he received a standing ovation, said he tried to "behave with humility and respect, and I hope that's the memory that will be left of me".

“I was convinced to stay here at Barcelona. This is my home, our home. I wanted to stay at Barca and it was the plan… and today I’ve to say goodbye after my entire life here”, Messi said during the press conference.

Asked about his future with other clubs, He said, "I have nothing confirmed with anybody and has not decided anything on the future".

"I'm so grateful for the love people have shown me these years," he said while speaking at the news conference.

Watch Video: