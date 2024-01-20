Tata Mumbai Marathon's Philanthropic Triumph: ₹58 Crore Raised By 267 NGOs In 19th Edition

Tata Mumbai Marathon will start on January 21st. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), recognised as Asia's premier marathon event, has achieved an unprecedented milestone with 267 NGOs collectively raising a record-breaking INR 58 crores. This reaffirms TMM's position as India's largest sporting platform for philanthropy, and credit goes to the collaborative efforts with United Way Mumbai (UWM), the esteemed Philanthropy Partner of the event.

In its role as the Philanthropy Partner, UWM has played a crucial role in empowering partnering non-profits to raise funds and awareness for their projects. UWM ensures transparency and a level playing field by providing a robust digital platform, maximising fundraising opportunities for NGOs within the limited running spots available at TMM.

The evolution of philanthropy at TMM is remarkable, progressing from a cumulative total of INR 43 Lacs by 12 NGOs in the inaugural edition to surpassing INR 400 crores today, benefiting over 750 NGOs.

UWW lauds the participating NGOs:

George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai, expressed his congratulations to participating NGOs, highlighting the marathon's evolution into a potent catalyst for social impact. The involvement of 12,000 individuals and a record-breaking fundraising effort underscores the marathon's unique ability to engage and inspire, enabling lasting impacts through raised funds and awareness.

Manisha Khemlani, CEO of Central Chinmaya Mission Trust, shared her gratitude for the opportunity to combine fitness and fundraising. She emphasised how support from TMM and Procam has enabled scholarships for over 600 children, contributing to education in remote areas and two-tier cities.

Other participants, such as Mira Joshi from Cuddles Foundation Nayi Disha Resource Centre and Divyanshu Ganatra from Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation, lauded TMM as an unparalleled platform for creating awareness, raising funds, and making a direct impact on lives. This edition marked a historic turnout, with over 12,000 individuals running for diverse causes, including nearly 10,000 participants from the corporate sector. TMM solidified its position as the preferred event for India Inc., contributing an impressive sum exceeding INR 22 crores through CSR contributions.

Manisha Khemlani raises an enormous ₹7.6 crore:

The heartbeat of TMM's philanthropic impact lies in individuals raising awareness and funds for various causes. This year, 1100 individuals actively raised funds for civic issues, culture, sports, education, environment, health, human rights, and inclusion. Notably, 151 individuals became 'Change Runners' by raising over INR 1.75 lakh each.

Vivek Singh, Jt, MD of Procam International, praised the spirit of sportsmanship and philanthropy, highlighting the unique role of TMM in empowering participants to raise substantial funds and contribute to positive change.

Manisha Khemlani achieved a historic feat as the highest individual fundraiser, raising over INR 7.6 crores. Other notable fundraisers include Darshini Bhatt, Dr. Meera Mehta, Dr. Bijal Mehta, Villy Doctor, Shyam Jasani, Sunit Kothari, Utppal Mehta, Rajkumar Jain, Murlikrishnan, and Shaurya Banga.

Beyond the participation fee, 3,365 runners contributed INR 23 lakhs to benefit 49 NGOs, reflecting the benevolence of the running community. Additionally, the Green Bib initiative raised over Rs 27 lakhs, allowing runners to contribute to planting 4,371 trees in the TMM Agro Forest, supporting environmental sustainability and farmer income.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to inspire and catalyse positive change through its unique blend of sports and philanthropy, leaving a lasting impact on society.