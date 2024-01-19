FPJ Exclusive: 'Running Is Something That Anyone Can Go Out There And Just Start Doing It', Says Pole Vaulter Katie Moon

Katie Moon. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

One of the most accomplished athletes of the modern-day era Kathyrn Elizabeth Moon or Katie Moon is currently on her first trip to India, having been roped in as the ambassador of the 19th edition of the TATA Mumbai Marathon. Even as a little over 24 hours had transpired, the 32-year-old pole vaulter has come to embrace the Indian culture.

Moon, who struck gold twice in the World Athletics Championships (2022 and 2023), suggested that running as a sport brings people together and inspires one another. She also believes athletes like Neeraj Chopra, albeit a track and field one, gives runners extra motivation.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ on Thursday, she said:

"Absolutely (Can the marathon be the watershed moment?). The fact that there are 56000 participants and it’s so relatively new and huge. The more people you see getting involved and doing it is, the more you want to join in. Running is something that anyone can go out there and just start doing it. It’s not like pole vaulting that you need equipment and all the means to do that."

We were over the moon to witness Katie Moon on Thursday, as our #TMM2024 International Event Ambassador had a Meet & Greet session. 🤩



Here are glimpses from the event. 📹#HarDilMumbai | @ktnago13 | @procamintl pic.twitter.com/ik8X6t1VSz — Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 19, 2024

"Especially seeing athletes like Neeraj Chopra, even though he is not running, still track and field – running and track and field are so closely related. All those things combined can definitely get one more excited and motivated. They look like they are having so much fun and I also want to be part of that."

"Health in general is awesome when people take it seriously" - Katie Moon

When asked whether the emphasis is greater on fitness culture now, Moon indicated that the number of participants shows an improvement. While the 32-year-old took a personal liking to fitness, she underlined the need to see it more as a fun activity.

"I’m obviously not as familiar with India as I am with US. But you see fitness is an awesome thing. I love it, it feels so great. Health in general is awesome when people take it seriously and I hope people can see it as more fun. I know sometimes it can go as a negative obsession, but anytime you see people getting out and running to be active, I love that. I love seeing people want to be healthy. It’s the easiest way to go out and remain fit."

Moon is set to appear in the Paris Olympics later this year.