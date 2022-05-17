Tata IPL 2022: MI win toss, elect to bowl against SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

SRH are coming into the match on the back of a five-match losing streak.

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:04 PM IST