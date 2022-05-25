Tata IPL 2022: LSG win toss, elect to bowl against RCB

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The toss in the IPL 2022 Eliminator match was delayed due to slight drizzle.

Just as captains KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis were all set to go for the toss, strong winds along with drizzle took over, forcing them as well as the broadcast team to go off the field as groundsmen covered the pitch and entire playing field quickly.

There is no reserve day for the Eliminator and as per the playing conditions for the Playoffs, Lucknow will go through to the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Friday as they finished higher on the table, at third place, compared to Bangalore's fourth position.

Coming to the match, the Eliminator is supposed to happen on the pitch which hosted Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

