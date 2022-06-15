'Take a look in the mirror': Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur takes a dig at Umar Akmal for comment on Australian

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur |

Former Pakistan cricket team's head coach Mickey Arthur slammed wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal who made a stinging comment at the Australian.

Arthur and Akmal clashed during the former’s tenure as the Pakistan coach.

Akmal, in a TV interview, alleged that Arthur had personal issues with him.

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later admitted that he used harsh words on me," Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricketpakistan.com.

"I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn," he said.

Replying to a tweet which quoted Akmal saying Arthur had spoiled his career, the former coach of South Africa and Sri Lanka shot back, "Take a look in the mirror Umar!!"

Akmal also said he couldn't understand pace legend, Waqar Younis as a head coach.

"Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach," Akmal said.

Arthur was appointed Pakistan's head coach in May 2016 and led the team to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against India.