Table Tennis at Tokyo Olympics: Check out where Manika Batra stands in Adam Bobrow's list of top-10 paddlers

New Delhi, July 13, 2021: With less than two weeks left before the much-awaited 2020 Olympic Games, stage is all set for the athletes across the world to showcase their talent at the world’s biggest quadrennial event. Tokyo Games will feature 339 events in 33 different sports and a total of 50 disciplines. Table tennis has been part of the Olympics since 1988.

Ahead of the Olympic Games, one of the widely acclaimed TT commentators in the world and also known as ‘The Voice of Table Tennis’ Adam Bobrow brings us the list of Top-10 paddlers to watch out for in the upcoming Olympics. Adam, who will be one of the official commentators at the Tokyo Games, also runs a Youtube Channel and has featured many top TT players on his channel which enabled TT enthusiasts to know more about their favourite players and the sport.

China has been the most dominant country when it comes to TT, however the upcoming Tokyo Olympic could bring surprise for the fans with paddlers from other parts of the world making notable performances. Here are Adam’s top-10 paddlers to watch at the Olympics.

1) Mima Ito (Japan): At only 20, Mima is not only the youngest in the Japanese Olympic team but by far the greatest threat to the Chinese dominance. She has the most dominant serves in the game. Her unique serves often don’t come back and there is a reason the crowd loves the coined phrases ‘Mima punch’ and ‘Mima smash’. Known as ‘Mima-chan’ the World No. 2 is just 4 feet 9 inches but powerful and is one of the main reasons why women’s game has been increasingly fascinating to watch over the last 5 years.

Watch a day with the pros featuring Mima Ito, Xu Xin, Ding Ning, Hugo Calderano: