T20 World Cup: Team India unwind with trip to Rottnest Island, see pics

Before they venture into the tough battles in the Men's T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team players unwinded during a getaway trip to Rottnest Island in Perth organised by Tourism Australia.

Injury issues

The team is already facing some serious issues over the injuries of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, so the break will help the team relax and get acclimatised to the conditions.

Taking a break from their preparations for the Men's T20 World Cup, the team decided to kick back, relax and set off for an island adventure in Rottnest Island in Perth, Western Australia. The Men in Blue gave the fans a sneak peek into their day off Down Under by releasing some photographs for

The team let loose with a friendly game of lawn bowls, a round of beach volleyball, and a meet and greet with the island's littlest celebrities, the quokkas!

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23 with a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan, one of the biggest clashes of the tournament.

The two teams have recently met in the Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team reached Australia last week and has already have had a training ground in Perth.

Coming up soon on https://t.co/OCK6Wj6LYv!#TeamIndia's fun day out at the Rottnest Island 🌞🏖️



📸- Tourism Australia pic.twitter.com/iLeybWb0rQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022