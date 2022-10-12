'Suryakumar, Hardik will be crucial': Ravi Shastri on India’s chances in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya | PTI

Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be the match-winners for India at the T20 World Cup scheduled from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.

Hardik played a pivotal role in India's T20I series win against South Africa recently.

Surya on top

Meanwhile, in-form batter Suryakumar is the top-ranked Indian batter in the shortest format. He finished India's recent T20I series at home against South Africa as their leading run-scorer.

Since making his T20I debut in March last year, Suryakumar has evolved as one of the most destructive batters in the format.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

But before that Rohit Sharma's men will play two practice games against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 and then take on hosts Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up fixtures on October 17 and 19.

Talking about India’s chances at the upcoming World Cup, Shastri said the duo as the difference maker.

“The No. 4 and No. 5 batsmen are the once who can make the difference in and match. For India, It will be Suryakumar and Hardik who can win matches for India.” the former India coach said during an event in Mumbai.