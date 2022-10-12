Surya Kumar Yadav captures Virat Kohli's fitness routine; watch

If you are an ardent fan of Virat Kohli, you would know about his fitness routine. In his recent social media post, we can see the Indian cricketer weightlifting to his best abilities. Unlike some of your guesses of the trainer having filmed his workout video, the one who captured Kohli in action happens to be none other than Surya Kumar Yadav.

"Mobility is key," read the post caption. The video has gone viral with thousands of views and likes. Take a look at the video right here:

Mobility is key 👌

Video credit - bhau @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/SjHH9l2g89 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 12, 2022

Read Also Anushka Sharma REACTS as Jaishankar gifts a signed bat from Virat Kohli to Australia Deputy PM