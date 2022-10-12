e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSurya Kumar Yadav captures Virat Kohli's fitness routine; watch

Surya Kumar Yadav captures Virat Kohli's fitness routine; watch

The video has gone viral with thousands of views and likes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

If you are an ardent fan of Virat Kohli, you would know about his fitness routine. In his recent social media post, we can see the Indian cricketer weightlifting to his best abilities. Unlike some of your guesses of the trainer having filmed his workout video, the one who captured Kohli in action happens to be none other than Surya Kumar Yadav.

"Mobility is key," read the post caption. The video has gone viral with thousands of views and likes. Take a look at the video right here:

Read Also
Anushka Sharma REACTS as Jaishankar gifts a signed bat from Virat Kohli to Australia Deputy PM
article-image
Read Also
Did David Miller's 'daughter' die of cancer? Truth behind viral photos and tweets
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Hanuman Chalisa gets a rock version by foreigners at Varanasi; video goes viral

Watch: Hanuman Chalisa gets a rock version by foreigners at Varanasi; video goes viral

Surya Kumar Yadav captures Virat Kohli's fitness routine; watch

Surya Kumar Yadav captures Virat Kohli's fitness routine; watch

Watch: Woman dances on busy streets of Jaipur

Watch: Woman dances on busy streets of Jaipur

Are monkey visits common to IIT Madras campus? Here's what viral videos suggest

Are monkey visits common to IIT Madras campus? Here's what viral videos suggest

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India celebrates in Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra' style; watch viral video

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India celebrates in Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra' style; watch viral video