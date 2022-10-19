T20 World Cup: Australian backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis may be replaced following strange injury

Australian backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis | Photo: Twitter

Melbourne: Australia's back-up wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has suffered a bizarre mishap on the golf course, with the 27-year-old left hospitalised just three days ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 opener against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22.

The cricketer had to be treated on the fairway before being rushed to hospital after his golf club broke on impact with the ball, leaving Inglis with a deep cut in the right hand at the New South Wales Golf Club, according to a report in cricket.com.au.

The report added that Inglis would likely require a few stitches, with Cricket Australia (CA) issuing a statement on Wednesday saying the injury was being assessed. "Inglis did not appear likely to feature in Australia's first match against New Zealand at the SCG anyway unless there was an injury to first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade," said the report.

CA will take a call on whether Inglis needs to be replaced in the 15-member squad depending upon the severity of the injury.