T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Didn't Travel With First Batch Of India Squad To USA; Here's Why

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

The first batch of India squad departed for USA from the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to kick off June 2.

Players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube and others flew to New York to compete in the prestigious tournament of the calendar year. Coaching staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey too travelled with the squad.

The first batch of the India squad is expected to have lay over in Dubai before reaching New York on May 26 (Sunday), where they will play one warm-up match against Bangladesh at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 1.

The wait is over.



We are back!



Let's show your support for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yc69JiclP8 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2024

However, Virat Kohli was a major name missing in the first batch of players that travelled to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024. The 35-year-old was earlier scheduled to travel with the team but it has been delayed.

It has been reported that Kohli will fly out of New York with the second batch of the India squad on May 30 as there is some delay with his paperwork. Apart from Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya didn't travel with the squad as he is currently in London and is expected to head to New York from there.

India to play all group stage matches in New York

Team India will play all their group stage matches at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India are clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, Canada, and Ireland. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against the Ireland on June 5, followed up with high-volatile clash against Pakistan on June 9.

Then, India will lock horns with the hosts USA on June 12 before playing the final league stage match against Canada on June 15.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, A Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves:

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.