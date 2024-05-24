‘I Have 2011 World Cup In My House’: Suresh Raina Hits Back At Pak Journalist’s Taunt About Shahid Afridi Becoming T20 WC 2024 Ambassador

Suresh Raina (L) celebrates 2011 WC win. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian cricketer Suresh Raina gave a fitting reply to a Pakistani journalist on X after he reminded the former of Shahid Afridi's appointment as the brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2024. Raina reverted by reminding the journalist that he won the 2011 World Cup with the Indian team and harked back to the semi-final against Pakistan in that tournament.

The left-hander's 39-ball 36 against Shahid Afridi-led Pakistan in the semi-final in Mohali was a decisive knock. With the Men in Green left a stiff 261 to chase down, they were bowled out for 231 in 49.5 overs, leading to India reaching the semi-final.

Meanwhile, the dig by the Pakistan journalist relates to Raina mocking Afridi on reversing retirement while commentating during an IPL fixture. He said:

"ICC has named Shahid Afridi as ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina?

I’m not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you. https://t.co/5H3zIGmS33 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 24, 2024

The 37-year-old hit back by responding:

Suresh Raina played an equally important innings in the quarter-final against Australia:

The southpaw also crafted a cameo of 34 off 28 deliveries in the high-voltage quarter-final against Australia in Ahmedabad to help the hosts chase down 261 with 5 wickets to spare. Raina walked in at 187-5 when MS Dhoni departed cheaply and stitched an unbroken 74-run stand with Yuvraj Singh.

The final saw India ace another run-chase, gunning down 275 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.