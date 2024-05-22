'Suresh Raina Hoon, Shahid Afridi Nahin': Former Indian Star Brutally Trolls Ex-Pakistan Captain On Plans To Unretire; Video

Suresh Raina and Shahid Afridi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi while commentating during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With Aakash Chopra asking whether Raina has plans to reverse his retirement, the former middle-order batter hilariously said he is not Shahid Afridi.

Afridi, like a handful of other Pakistan cricketers, has had a reputation of unretiring in international cricket. The star all-rounder had retired in May 2011 to protest against PCB and reversed it later that year in October due to a change in PCB's guard. In 2017, the 47-year-old announced his international retirement and briefly made a comeback in 2018 and retired again in May.

With Aakash Chopra and Suresh Raina in the commentary box, the former asked the latter, if he has plans to unretire. Raina responded by saying, Suresh Raina hoon, Shahid Afridi nahin." The two began laughing uncontrollably after that.

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket in August 2020:

Meanwhile, Raina announced his international retirement in August 2020, moments after his good friend MS Dhoni did so. The southpaw plied his trade for India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is and last played international cricket in 2018. His most significant contributions were the cameo innings during the quarter-final and semi-final of the 2011 World Cup.

The 37-year-old also played an integral role in helping Chennai Super Kings win 4 IPL titles and featured in 205 matches from 2008 to 2021.