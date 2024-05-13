 Video: Suresh Raina Joins MS Dhoni During CSK's Lap Of Honour At Chepauk; Ex-Captain Asks Retired Player To Shoot Some Balls At Crowd
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Suresh Raina Joins MS Dhoni During CSK's Lap Of Honour At Chepauk; Ex-Captain Asks Retired Player To Shoot Some Balls At Crowd

Video: Suresh Raina Joins MS Dhoni During CSK's Lap Of Honour At Chepauk; Ex-Captain Asks Retired Player To Shoot Some Balls At Crowd

Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni during CSK's lap of honour at Chepauk after Chennai beat Rajasthan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star cricketer MS Dhoni and his fellow teammates did a lap of honour in front of the Chepauk crowd after their resounding win over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. In what was the defending champions' final group game in Chennai, former CSK batter Suresh Raina also joined them and had an interaction with MS Dhoni.

Read Also
IPL 2024: CSK Request Fans To Stay Back After Clash vs RR At Chepauk Stadium; Planning 'Something...
article-image

In a video uploaded on Jio Cinema, Dhoni was seen hitting a few tennis balls with a racket to the crowd. With Raina also joining the fray, the 42-year-old handed him the jacket and asked him to do the same, which he obliged to as well.

Rajasthan Royals suffer 3rd consecutive defeat as slow surface gets the better of them:

With a much-deserved playoff spot only 1 victory away, the Royals slumped to their 3rd successive loss in IPL 2024. Batting first, the inaugural IPL champions hardly received any momentum from their top-order batters as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson failed to bat with the required tempo.

The 40-run partnership between Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel gave the visiting side some sembelence of stability as the former top-scored with 47 off 35 deliveries. In response, the Super Kings kept up with the run-rate despite losing wickets at fairly regular intervals. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with an unbeaten 42 off 40 deliveries.

Read Also
IPL 2024: KKR Players Take Lap Of Honour After Win vs MI In Their Final Home Game At Eden Gardens...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Suresh Raina Joins MS Dhoni During CSK's Lap Of Honour At Chepauk; Ex-Captain Asks Retired...

Video: Suresh Raina Joins MS Dhoni During CSK's Lap Of Honour At Chepauk; Ex-Captain Asks Retired...

Video: Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma Folds Hands In Relief As RCB Beat DC To Keep Their IPL 2024...

Video: Virat Kohli's Wife Anushka Sharma Folds Hands In Relief As RCB Beat DC To Keep Their IPL 2024...

RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Bengaluru Beat Delhi By 47 Runs In Rishab Pant's Absence To Stay Alive In...

RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Bengaluru Beat Delhi By 47 Runs In Rishab Pant's Absence To Stay Alive In...

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Chennai Crush Rajasthan By 5 Wickets To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 61: Chennai Crush Rajasthan By 5 Wickets To Stay Alive In Playoffs Race

Viral Video: Ishant Sharma Gives Virat Kohli Fiery Send-Off After Taking His Wicket And Bumps Into...

Viral Video: Ishant Sharma Gives Virat Kohli Fiery Send-Off After Taking His Wicket And Bumps Into...