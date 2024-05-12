 IPL 2024: CSK Request Fans To Stay Back After Clash vs RR At Chepauk Stadium; Planning 'Something Special' For MS Dhoni?
CSK will play their final home game in the league stage of the IPL 2024 against RR and the defending champions will aim to conclude their home game on a positive note.

Chennai Super Kings have requested the fans to stay back at the stadium after the IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12.

CSK will play their final home game in the league stage of the IPL 2024 against RR and the defending champions will aim to conclude their home games on a positive note. It is to be noted that the Chennai Super Kings' final home game is likely to be former skipper MS Dhoni's last appearance in Chennai. It is speculated that legendary wicketkeeper-batter is playing his final IPL season and thereafter, he will put the curtains on his professional career.

Chennai Super Kings shared a post on Instagram and urged the fans not to leave the stadium after the match as 'something special' is planned for them.

CSK's caption reads, "Requesting the Superfans to Stay back after the game! Something special coming your way!"

