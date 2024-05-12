IPL 2024: KKR Players Take Lap Of Honour After Win vs MI In Their Final Home Game At Eden Gardens (VIDEO)

KKR players' victory lap after win vs MI | Credits: Twitter

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took a lap of honour after win against Mumbai Indians in their final home game of the IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11.

KKR became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after registering their ninth victory of the season with a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians, who were the first team to get knocked out of the tournament. After posting a total of 157/7 in 16 overs, KKR restricted MI to 139/8.

Harshit Rana brought into the attack in the final over and defended 22 runs by conceding just 4 runs. The crowd at the Eden Gardens went berserk after Kolkata Knight Riders officially secured their berth for the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

After a clinical win against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders players took a victory lap as a way of expressing their gratitude to the fans for the support throughout the season thus far. KKR players were also seen carrying a big banner, which read 'Thank You Kolkata'. Mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen signed tennis balls to the fans who were presented at the stadium for the match.

whole KKR squad did the victory lap around Eden Gardens, thanking the fans. @KKRiders 💜 pic.twitter.com/z73IrzUWkZ — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 11, 2024

The match was delayed due to heavy rains in Kolkata. After putting to bat first by MI, KKR lost two early wickets in openers Phil Salt (6) and Sunil Narine (0). KKR captain Shreyas Iyer had a short stay at the crease as he was bowled out for 7 at 40/3.

Venkatesh Iyer played a valiant innings of 42 off 21 balls. Nitish Rana (33), Andre Russell (24), Rinku Singh (20) and Ramandeep Singh (17) contributed significantly in the death overs to help KKR post a good total on the board.