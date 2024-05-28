T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Cancelled As Tornado Destroys TV Screen At Dallas Stadium; Visuals Surface

A tornado and consequent thunderstorms destroyed a giant TV screen that was recently installed at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA, on Monday.

80 mph winds left the screen in a mangled mess, just a week before the first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at this venue.

The temporary screen was brought at the stadium for replays and graphics during the tournament.

USA vs Bangladesh cancelled

The weather conditions and damage to the stadium forced the organisers to cancel the warm-up match between USA and Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The Dallas stadium will host the tournament opener between hosts USA and Canada on June 2 and organisers will have to work double time to get another screen fitted at the venue.

Video shows extent of damage

"Tornado, severe thunderstorm + 80 MPH winds, flash flood warnings have all gone through Dallas and Grand Prairie areas this morning. A temporary Big Screen TV that was brought into the ground for replays and graphics for the T20 World Cup on one side of the stadium is destroyed.

"USA v Bangladesh official ICC warmup match has been canceled for today in Texas. You can hear fire engine sirens periodically passing all through the streets nearby the stadium over the last hour or so," cricket journalist Peter Della Pena reported from the ground.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held co-hosted by the West Indies and USA from June 2 to 29.