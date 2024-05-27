'10-Ball 40 Man': Monty Panesar Backs 'Impact Player' Hardik Pandya To Fire In T20 World Cup 2024

Monty Panesar has backed Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has thrown his weight behind Hardik Pandya's selection in the T20 World Cup 2024. The former Test cricketer reckons Pandya is an impact player and needs barely 10 balls to create that impact with the bat.

While the 30-year-old has been India's long-standing all-rounder in white-ball cricket, his form was torrid in IPL 2024. The Mumbai Indians' skipper managed only 216 runs in 14 matches at 18; however, he picked up 11 scalps in the tournament.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ, Panesar reckons Pandya will be a vital cog in India's bowling and equally in the batting unit, given his potential to play out cameos.

"Look, I feel Hardik Pandya’s selection is justified, considering his impact with the ball and bat. That’s a role he will probably, India will look upon him to play with the ball, bowl at least 2 overs upfront and he may bowl all four too. But with the bat, he is an impact player. Give him 10 balls and he’ll give you 30-40 runs. And that’s what he is a 10-ball 40 man. He will have that impact."

"He is often the golden arm" - Monty Panesar

Panesar further mentioned that India will hugely benefit with Pandya's ability to bat and bowl in the showpiece event.

"His fielding is also electric. He has got the knack of picking up key wickets and is often the golden arm. I think India are in a very strong position having him batting and bowling in the World Cup."

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York.