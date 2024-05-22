T20 World Cup 2024: US Embassy Denies Visa To Nepal Star Sandeep Lamichhane Despite Acquittal In Rape Case

Sandeep Lamichhane | Credits: Twitter

Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been denied a visa by the US Embassy to travel to the USA for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the US on June 2.

Lamichhane was included in Nepal's 15-member squad after a Kathmandu court acquitted him of a rape charge that had previously made headlines. The 23-year-old cricketer was initially sentenced to eight years to life imprisonment by a lower court for the rape of an 18-year-old girl.

With the Nepal squad scheduled to travel to the USA for the T20 World Cup, the US embassy denied Sandeep Lamichanne a visa despite his acquittal in a rape case.

Taking to his Facebook handle, Sandeep revealed that the Nepal's US embassy denied him a visa and apologized to the 'well-wishers' of Nepal Cricket as he is unlikely to participate in the prestigious tournament.

"And the U.S. Embassy, Nepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket. @USAmbNep Cricket Association of Nepal-CAN." Sandeep Lamichhane wrote on FB.

Sandeep Lamichanne suspended by Nepal Cricket Board from participating in international and domestic after he was found guilty in the rape case. However, the young spinner has been allowed to represent the national team after he cleared of rape charges against him by the Kathmandu court.

Lamichhane last played competitive cricket for PARSA Club against Army Club in the semi-final match of Nepal Pro Club Championship, where he registered the figures of 3/13 in 3.2 overs and scored six runs in his team's 31-run win.

With his US visa being denied by Nepal's US embassy, it remains doubtful whether Sandeep Lamichhane will travel with Nepal Squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.