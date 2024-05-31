T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Players Sweat It Out In The Nets Ahead Of Warm-Up Match vs Bangladesh In New York (VIDEO)

Rohit Sharma and his boys training ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 | Credits: Twitter

Team India players practiced hard in the nets ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on Thursday, May 30. The Men in Blue landed in the USA's financial capital on Monday morning and had their first training session on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma and his boys arrived in New York after their IPL duties, where they received enough game time before the prestigious tournament, slated to take place in the USA and West Indies on June 2.

Virat Kohli, who had been granted permission by the BCCI for a mini-break post-IPL 2024, is expected to join the squad in New York soon as he departed from the Mumbai Airport on Friday night.

In a video shared by Star Sports on its YouTube channel, Indian cricketers were seen training and practising intensively as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue were doing some catching drills, Rishabh Pant went through his wicketkeeping drills, and Suryakumar Yadav faced some throwdowns in the nets. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal also worked on their batting during the team's net session in New York.

Team India skipper faced deliveries from Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan. Reserve players Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh too batted in the nets.

Team India will be aiming to end their 11-year ICC title drought in the T20 World Cup 2024 The last time the Men in Blue won the ICC tournament was the ICC Champions Trophy, defeating England in the Final under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

India reached the ODI World Cup Final last year following a 10-match winning streak, including the semifinal against New Zealand. However, Rohit Sharma and his boys failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to record-extending sixth-time champions Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India will look to ensure that no stone is unturned in their preparation for the T20 World Cup as they aim to overcome past disappointments and clinch the coveted the T20 World Cup title for the second time, having first won in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 in South Africa.

India will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the newly built Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York.