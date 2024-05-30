T20 World Cup 2024: Team India 'Raise Concern' Over 'Average' Practice Pitches & Facilities In New York, Claims Report

The Indian cricket team is reportedly unhappy with the practice pitches and facilities that have been provided to them by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in New York to prepare for next month's T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue have raised their concern with the organisers about the state of the practice wickets at the Cantiague Park. Head coach Rahul Dravid was the one who allegedly complained about the "average" pitches.

“Everything is makeshift – from pitches to other facilities. Safe to say everything is very average in nature. The team has raised their concerns,” CricketNext quoted a source as saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be playing a practice match against Bangladesh on June 1 before starting their World Cup Group A campaign against Ireland on June 4 in New York. They will be training at Cantiague Park till then.

Team India will play three matches in New York against Ireland, Pakistan (June 9) and USA (June 12) before moving to Florida where they will face Canada in their last group match on June 15.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The matches in New York will be played at the The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is a temporary modular venue made specially for this tournament. It will host 8 group matches but doesn't have any practice facilities around or inside the stadium.