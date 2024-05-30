T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane's US Visa Denial Sparks Massive Protest In Nepal; Video

Thousands of Nepal cricket fans took to the streets of Kathmandu to protest against the USA for denying visa to former captain Sandeep Lamichhane ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Lamichhane's visa application was denied by the US embassy in Nepal on May 22, possibly due to the rape case that was attached to him until recently for which he even went to jail.

No visa despite Sandeep's innocence

But Lamichhane was acquitted in the case earlier this month by the Patan High Court which overturned the decision of the Kathmandu District Court.

The cricketer was suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal but it was lifted after the court's ruling in favour of Lamichhane.

Fans therefore, hit the streets of Baluwatar where they staged a protest in front of the Prime Minister's residence. They also planned to protest outside the US embassy, to create pressure on the authorities for the visa issuance.

Crucial Visa interview on May 30

According to reports, Lamichhane has been called for the visa interview at 4 pm on Thursday (May 30). Sports Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha has informed Lamichhane that the Foreign Minister is coordinating with the embassy to provide the visa.

The 23-year-old is currently training at the TU cricket ground and will leave for the US tonight if his visa application is approved. But if it's rejected again, then Lamichhane is certain to miss the T20 World Cup which will be held in the West Indies and USA from June 2 to 29.

Nepal will play their second warm-up match against USA on May 30 in Dallas before beginning their Group D campaign against the Netherland on June 4. Nepal will play two matches in the US and the remaining two in the Caribbean.