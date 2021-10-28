T20 World Cup 2021: Watch West Indies Vs Bangladesh match Live on TV and Online - Know more here

West Indies will duke it out with Bangladesh in the 11th game of the Super 12 Stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Both West Indies and Bangladesh are having a disappointing run at the league stage of the tournament, suffering back to back losses in both of their opening encounters each.

West Indies were completely hammered in their last two games against England and South Africa. Despite having a star studded line up consisting of T20 specialists, the men in maroon have failed to fire as a unit. Their batting, specifically, has let them down. Batters will have to step up and get going for the West Indies side to help them quickly get their campaign back on track.

Bangladesh too will head into the game on the back of two successive losses against Sri Lanka and England. The Asain sub-continent side will have to put up a comprehensive show to get back to the winning ways in the tournament. All eyes and expectations will be on team veterans to pull up a comeback in the marquee event.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the West Indies Vs Bangladesh match on Friday.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game begins at 3:30 PM (IST) on Friday (October 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game will be aired live on Star Sports network.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies Vs Bangladesh game will be available on the Hotstar app.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 04:36 PM IST