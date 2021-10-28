England batter Fran Wilson retires from international cricket

England middle-order batter Fran Wilson has announced her decision to retire from international cricket. She played 64 internationals including and was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2017. Wilson will continue to play the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Charlotte Edwards Cup as well as The Hundred, though.

"I feel incredibly proud to have played for my country for the past 10 years and the time now feels right to step away. I am excited for the challenges that domestic cricket will bring in the next chapter of my playing career," said Wilson, who hit her ODI best of 85 against Pakistan in 2019.

“Playing for England pushes you to the limit and I’m grateful for the experiences which have made me better, on and off the pitch. The memories I have made with some amazing teams are ones I will always cherish and I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my England journey."

Wilson had made the no.6 spot her own in the England line up and was a gun fielder. However, Sophia Dunkley has made the position her own from late last year.

“Fran has served her country with distinction for over a decade and she can be very proud of the work she’s put in and of what she’s achieved," said Lisa Keightley, England Women's head coach.

"In my time in the job I've really enjoyed working with Fran. She's such a positive influence on the group, she's a real team player, she's very popular, and we'll really miss having her as part of our team."

“It’s a very difficult decision to retire from international cricket, but our loss will be the domestic game’s gain. Fran has always given everything for England and I know she’ll continue to do so in domestic cricket," she concluded.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:55 PM IST