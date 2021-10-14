T20 World Cup 2021: Javed Miandad feels fearless approach & team efforts can help Pakistan beat India in the opening encounter

Karachi: Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad feels a fearless approach would be important for his country's team to get better of arch-rivals India when the two sides take on each other in their high-voltage clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24.

Pakistan has never been able to defeat India in an ICC World Cup, either 50-over or T20.

"The match against India will be crucial to getting momentum in the tournament. They are a strong side and have several top players but if we can play without fear and pressure and everyone does his bit we can beat them," he said.

Miandad feels that the Pakistan team is capable of having a good tournament if it displays a collective team effort.

"T20 format is one where people think that one or two players can win you matches but I look at it this way that in this format everyone needs to contribute in some way or the other for a team to be a winning outfit," Miandad said.

The master batsman who retired from all cricket in 1997/98, long before the T20 format was introduced internationally, stated that his national side can't only depend on their in-form skipper Babar Azam to steer them ahead in the event.

"In this format even a small innings of 20 or a crucial catch or run-out or a good over can win you matches so everyone has to put in his bit. This format is about a collective effort from the team," he said.

The former captain also dismissed talk of pressure, ruling that professionals are supposed to deal with it calmly.

"I don't understand at times this talk about rebuilding a team grooming players at top level. In the Pakistan team you are there because you are the best and are supposed to deliver for the country," he said.

Miandad also felt that the shortest format of the game is not only about hitting sixes and fours.

"You shouldn't try to go bang bang all the time, it is about waiting for the right ball and moment to execute your plans," he explained.

With PTI Inputs

