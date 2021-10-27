e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:18 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh name Rubel Hossain as replacement for injured Mohammad Saifuddin

Rubel Hossain was one of the approved reserve players who travelled with Bangladesh's initial squad to the UAE.
FPJ Web Desk
Rubel Hossain | Photo: Twitter/@rubel34official

Dubai: ICC on Wednesday confirmed that Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to a back injury and has been replaced by fast bowler Rubel Hossain in the 15-member Bangladesh squad.

"The Event Technical Committee-- made up of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members)-- approved the request on Tuesday," read an official statement.

Mohammad Saifuddin claimed five wickets during Bangladesh's first four matches of the tournament, but now has to pull out from the remainder of the tournament after enduring a back injury.

Rubel Hossain was one of the approved reserve players who travelled with Bangladesh's initial squad to the UAE.

The 31-year-old has contested 159 games for his national side, including 28 T20Is, two of which came 12 years ago at the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh will take on England in their second match of the Super 12 phase in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

With ANI Inputs

