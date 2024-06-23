 T20 WC Super 8: Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig At Australia With 'Support vs Congratulations' Post After Afghanistan's Stunning Win
T20 WC Super 8: Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig At Australia With 'Support vs Congratulations' Post After Afghanistan's Stunning Win

T20 WC Super 8: Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig At Australia With 'Support vs Congratulations' Post After Afghanistan's Stunning Win

After the match, Naveen took to his Instagram to post a 'support vs congratulations' picture to point out Australia's double standards.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq on Sunday took a dig at Australia after his team's stunning win over the former champions in their Super 8s clash in the West Indies on Saturday night.

Afghanistan posted 148 for 6 on the board and then bowled out the Aussies for 127 with Naveen grabbing 3 crucial wickets while Gulbadin Naib took 4. This was Afghanistan's first-ever win over Australia in T20 international cricket.

After the match, Naveen took to his Instagram to post a 'support vs congratulations' picture with a 'finger on lips' emoji to point out Australia's double standards.

article-image

Notably, Australia had refused to play bilateral series in Afghanistan twice over the last couple of years due to the Taliban's atrocities against women in the war-torn country.

Naveen has been publicly critical of Australia ever since.

Gulbadin, Naveen and the rest of the Afghan bowlers were on point against the dangerous Aussie batting lineup which was kept afloat by Glenn Maxwell, who kept the chase alive until he was in the middle but was dismissed for 59 at a crucial juncture after which they collapsed from 106 for 5 to 127 all out in less than 5 overs.

The defeat means Australia will have to win their remaining games to stay in contention for the semifinals. Afghanistan meanwhile, bounced back in style after their massive loss against India in the first T20I in the Super 8s.

