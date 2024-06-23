'ODI World Cup Revenge Taken': Fans Laud Afghanistan For Historic Win vs Australia In T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

A brilliant all-round show helpedAfghanistan pulled off one of the biggest upsets with a 21-run win over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent's Kingstown on Sunday, June 22.
After posting a total of 148/6, thanks to brilliant performances by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51), Afghanistan bowlers did their job brilliantly to bundle out Australia for 127 in 19.3 overs. Gulbadin Naib led the bowling attack as he picked up four wickets while conceding just 20 runs in four overs. While, Naveen-ul-Haq registered the figures 3/20 with an economy rate of 5 in four overs.
Apart from Naib and Naveen, Rashid Khan (1/23), Mohammad Naib (1/1) and Azmatullah Omarzai (1/10) contributed to Afghanistan's bowling by taking a wicket.
After Omarzai picked Afghanistan's final wicket by dismissing Adam Zampa, the bowling coach Dwayne Bravo and other cricketers ran to the ground to celebrate the historic victory and soaking in the jubilant atmosphere.
The cricket fans around the world couldn't stay calm as they passionately celebrated the Afghanistan's win against Australia. Fans took their social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter) and hailed Afghanistan for their completing the revenge of their ODI World Cup defeat against Australia. While others opined that Afghanistan deserve to make it to the semifinal given their recent run of form.
Here's netizens reacted to Afghanistan's win
For unversed, Afghanistan suffered a league-stage defeat at the hands of Australia in the ODI World Cup last year at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Afghanistan were in a winning position after reducing Australia to 91/7 while chasing 292-run target. However, Glenn Maxwell's valiant unbeaten innings of 201 off 128 balls helped Australia chased down the target with 19 balls to spare.