'ODI World Cup Revenge Taken': Fans Laud Afghanistan For Historic Win vs Australia In T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

A brilliant all-round show helpedAfghanistan pulled off one of the biggest upsets with a 21-run win over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent's Kingstown on Sunday, June 22.

After posting a total of 148/6, thanks to brilliant performances by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51), Afghanistan bowlers did their job brilliantly to bundle out Australia for 127 in 19.3 overs. Gulbadin Naib led the bowling attack as he picked up four wickets while conceding just 20 runs in four overs. While, Naveen-ul-Haq registered the figures 3/20 with an economy rate of 5 in four overs.

Apart from Naib and Naveen, Rashid Khan (1/23), Mohammad Naib (1/1) and Azmatullah Omarzai (1/10) contributed to Afghanistan's bowling by taking a wicket.

After Omarzai picked Afghanistan's final wicket by dismissing Adam Zampa, the bowling coach Dwayne Bravo and other cricketers ran to the ground to celebrate the historic victory and soaking in the jubilant atmosphere.

That's it! That's the game for Afghanistan! 🇦🇫🔥



A historic moment St. Vincent, as upsets continue to stun the #T20WorldCup2024! 💪🏻



𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝟖 👉 #AFGvAUS | #T20WorldCupOnStar (available only in India) pic.twitter.com/cdV1FknZaf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 23, 2024

The cricket fans around the world couldn't stay calm as they passionately celebrated the Afghanistan's win against Australia. Fans took their social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter) and hailed Afghanistan for their completing the revenge of their ODI World Cup defeat against Australia. While others opined that Afghanistan deserve to make it to the semifinal given their recent run of form.

Here's netizens reacted to Afghanistan's win

The agony of 2023 has turned into ecstasy in 2024.



- Afghanistan, take a bow. 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/Iq0PVHhCvj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2024

Wankhede to Kingstown...!!!!



- THIS IS AFGHANISTAN CRICKET HISTORY 🫡 pic.twitter.com/N7U2VLbkhb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2024

History created by Afghanistan in St. Lucia.



They took the revenge from Australia. What a win for the boys 🔥#AUSvsAFG pic.twitter.com/jpwhPM8NaZ — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) June 23, 2024

What

BAN Couldn't Do it in Last 25years

PAK Couldn't Do it in Last 10years



Afghanistan Did it Today 💥

They Defeated Australia in ICC Tournament#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dfDDlHV05T — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 23, 2024

AFGHANISTAN TAKE THE REVENGE FROM AUSTRALIA...!!!!! 🙌



Wankhede they have Heartbreaking lose and now they pulled off a miracle win today at Kingstown - Take a bow, Afghanistan. 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/4MLrsFpshm — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 23, 2024

Afghanistan took revenge for World Cup 2023 - it's time for India to do the same.



- Losing to Afghanistan and being knocked out would be a shame for Australians, and now is the time to inflict this wound. It is time to make Australia feel the pain! 😤 pic.twitter.com/4nKC4z19sM — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) June 23, 2024

Revenge taken successfully..



One of the greatest days in Afghanistan cricket history 🙌



Australia conquered!@ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/idbIRL9UZs — Devender Kumar (@asdevender_bbc) June 23, 2024

For unversed, Afghanistan suffered a league-stage defeat at the hands of Australia in the ODI World Cup last year at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Afghanistan were in a winning position after reducing Australia to 91/7 while chasing 292-run target. However, Glenn Maxwell's valiant unbeaten innings of 201 off 128 balls helped Australia chased down the target with 19 balls to spare.