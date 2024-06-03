T20 WC 2024: Babar Azam Fat-Shames Azam Khan By Calling Him 'Genda' During Match Practice; Video Viral

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam landed in hot water for allegedly fat-shaming his teammate Azam Khan during the team's practice ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against co-hosts USA at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 6. Thursday.
Azam Khan has been receiving backlash for his poor performances in the recently concluded T20I series against England. The young wicketkeeper-batter has often been subjected to fat-shaming for his physique. Despite being unfit Azam Khan was included in the playing XI for the T20I series against England.
Moreover, Azam Khan has been attached with nepotism tag since he is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan.
In a video that went viral on social media, Pakistan players were seen doing warm-up during the practice session in Dallas. However, skipper Babar Azam took a dig at Azam Khan's fitness by calling him 'Genda'. The youngster didn't react much to the comment by his captain, but other teammates laughed at him.
Babar Azam's remarks towards Azam Khan didn't go well with the fans as many criticized him for his lack of professionalism despite being Pakistan skipper. However, others were saying that Babar Azam didn't fat-shame young wicketkeeper-batter rather he said 'Kenda' - a Punjabi slang for making a mistake.
Pakistan fans were divided over the interpretation of Babar Azam's distasteful comments towards his teammate Azam Khan.
Here's how Pakistan fans reacted to Babar Azam's 'Genda' remark to Azam Khan
Azam Khan place in the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup has been questioned by fans and pundits as well due to his fitness and inconsistent performances in the shortest format. The 24-year-old hasn't yet made his impact in international cricket ever since his made his T20I against England in in July 2021. Azam struggled to deliver his best in the recently concluded T20I series against England.
In 9 T20I matches, The 25-year-old has only scored 88 runs at an average of 9.77 and a strike rate of 135.38. Azam Khan will be under the scrutiny of the media and experts when Pakistan take co-hosts USA in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Texas.