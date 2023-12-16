Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Haryana Clinch Maiden Title; Defeat Rajasthan By 30 Runs in the Final

Haryana with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Credits: Twitter

Haryana team won their first ever 50-over domestic title by defeating spirited Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Final at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, December 16.

After posting a total of 287/8 in 50 overs, Haryana bundled out Rajasthan for 257 in 48 overs, with Sumit Kumar and Harshal Patel scalping three wickets each.

𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚!



They hold their nerve & beat the spirited Rajasthan side by 30 runs to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot



Superb performance from the Ashok Menaria-led side



Scorecard

Rajasthan were in a commanding position to win the Final but their batting collapsed from 237/6 to 257/9, losing three wickets in 20 runs. Kunal Singh Rathore's wicket completely changed the scenario of the game. After the wicket of Abhijeet Tomar (106), Rajasthan were relying on Kunal to take the team through the finishing line.

However, Haryana pacer Harshal Patel's wicket of Kunal Singh Rathore (79) dashed Rajasthan's hopes of winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

Ankit Kumar and Ashok Maneria's half-centuries guide Haryana to defendable total

Ankit Kumar and Ashok Maneria were the star performers with Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Final 2023 Final against Rajasthan.

Ankit scored 88 off 91 balls while Maneria played an innings of 70 off 96 balls to help the team to post a total of 287/8 in 50 overs. They formed a crucial 124-run partnership to lift Haryana from 41/2 to 165/3 in 34.1 overs.

After Ashok Maneria's wicket at 182/4 put a slight break on Haryana's momentum. However, Nishant (29), Rahul Tewatia (24), and Sumit Kumar (28) contributed with the bat and guided the team to post a respectable on the board.

Abhijeet Tomar's century in vain

Abhijeet Tomar performed when the team needed him the most and scored a scintillating 106 off 129 balls. However, his century went in vain.

Abhijeet formed a crucial 121-run partnership with Kunal Singh Rathore (79) to keep the team's hopes alive to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, his dismissal, followed up with Kunal's wicket in span of 34 runs turned the tables on Rajasthan.

Harshal Patel picked two crucial wickets of Abhijeet and Kunal to change the momentum of the Final.

The captain's corner

"Brilliant from the team. We had batting depth and we had plenty of bowling options. It makes the captain's job a lot easier. When we were batting, there was variable bounce. Under lights, it changed and the ball came onto the bat nicely. We didn't panic, we knew how to handle pressure."

"They (Rajasthan) don't have too many all-rounders, we knew it'd be easier if we pick 4-5 wickets. I know most of the guys (in Rajasthan). There's a lot of talent there. I injured my hamstring last year, the Director of Haryana Cricket invited me to Hatyana, respected and trusted me. It's because of that trust we won this trophy today. Emotional moment. The way we have won, it's unbelievable." Haryana Captain Ashok Maneria said after the Final.

"It was a gettable score, they bowled well with the new ball. We came back, thanks to Tomar and Kunal. We were in the hunt, but they got the breakthrough when it mattered. We have won from tough situations in this tournament, so we had the belief. We couldn't execute it today."

"The way we played, I am proud of the guys. We had a lot of fun. Lots of positives, 5-6 batters were amongst the runs, most of the bowlers were amongst the wickets. Haryana played better cricket today and held their nerves." Rajasthan Captain Deepak Hooda said.