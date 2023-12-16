 SA vs IND ODI Series, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When & Where To Watch All 3 Matches
South Africa and India will shift their focus towards ODI series following the conclusion of three T20Is, wherein the series ended in a draw with each side winning a match after the opening match was washed out due to rain in Durban.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
South Africa captain Aiden Markram and India Captain KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

South Africa will lock horns with Team India in the upcoming ODI series, with the first match starting on Sunday, December 17 at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. This will follow up with the next two matches in Gqebehra and Parrl on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The ODI series will see the return of captain KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rajat Patidar. Sai Sudharsan received a maiden national call-up for ODIs against Proteas. The players who featured in T20I series including the likes of Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tilak Varma will be part of Men in Blue’s three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of ODIs against Proteas due to emergency and Akash Deep has replaced him in the squad. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Japrit Bumrah have been rested for the entire white-ball series, while Mohammed Siraj will return to action for two Tests.

For South Africa, Aiden Markram will continue to lead the Proteas in three ODIs. Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi will miss the ODI series to play first-class cricket as part of preparation for Two Tests.

South African hard-hitter Rassie van dur Dussen has returned to the side for three ODIs against the Men in Blue. Anrich Nortje is part of the South Africa ODI squad as he is undergoing rehabilitation.

When and Where will all three matches be played?

The ODI series opener between South Africa and India will take place at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The 2nd match will be played at St George’s Park in Gqebehra on December 19, Tuesday. The final match of the series will take place at Boland Park in Paarl on December 21, Thursday.

What time will the match start?

The first match of the ODI series between South Africa and India will take place at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss at 1:00 PM IST. The remaining two matches will happen at 4:30 PM IST.

Where can I live stream all three matches?

Cricket fans can live stream all three matches between South Africa and India on the Jio Cinema App. For those who prefer to watch the matches on laptops, JioCinema.com will stream them on the web.

Which TV Channel will live telecast all three matches?

All three ODI matches between South Africa and India on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Squads for South Africa vs India ODI series

SA: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreyne, Lizaad Williams.

IND: KL Rahul (C/WK) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

