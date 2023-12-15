'Whole Country Against 11 Guys': Team India Fans Infuriated As Technical Fault Makes DRS Unavailable During 3rd T20I vs South Africa

With India and South Africa clashing in the all-important 3rd T20I at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday (December 14th), the Decision Review System (DRS) was not available momentarily. As a result, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was denied the wicket of David Miller early in the innings despite a clear edge off his bat, leading the netizens to get infuriated.
The incident occurred on the 4th delivery of the 9th over as Miller edged one behind the stumps to the keeper off a delivery from Jadeja. Jitesh Sharma, who took the catch, was quite sure of it and appealed, but the on-field umpire did not raise the finger. While Jitesh convinced the vice-captain to opt for the review, it wasn't available at that stage.
Why was the DRS unavailable?
Reports emerged from the ground that the DRS was unavailable due to technical faults, but it resumed when Miller carried on to bat. While the tourists won comfortably, the absence of DRS could've cost them the game, given the southpaw is an absolute game changer.
Nevertheless, with wickets falling quite frequently, Miller was unable to take the game forward as South Africa folded for 95 while chasing a daunting 202. Suryakumar Yadav's record-equalling 4th T20I hundred propelled the visitors to a steep total even as they lost Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma cheaply. The skipper's partnership of 112 with Yashasvi Jaiswal set a solid foundation for Team India. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav starred with 5 wickets.
Here's how netizens reacted to DRS' unavailability during the 3rd T20I:
The two teams will shift their focus to the three-game ODI series, beginning on December 17th.