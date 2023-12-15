'Whole Country Against 11 Guys': Team India Fans Infuriated As Technical Fault Makes DRS Unavailable During 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Ravindra Jadeja catches the edge off David Miller's bat. | (Credits: Twitter)

With India and South Africa clashing in the all-important 3rd T20I at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday (December 14th), the Decision Review System (DRS) was not available momentarily. As a result, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was denied the wicket of David Miller early in the innings despite a clear edge off his bat, leading the netizens to get infuriated.

The incident occurred on the 4th delivery of the 9th over as Miller edged one behind the stumps to the keeper off a delivery from Jadeja. Jitesh Sharma, who took the catch, was quite sure of it and appealed, but the on-field umpire did not raise the finger. While Jitesh convinced the vice-captain to opt for the review, it wasn't available at that stage.

It was clear big edge umpire says "not out" and drs was not working in internation match wow thats amazing @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/M96C6cVVG9 — faisal516 (@faisalanwar516) December 14, 2023

Why was the DRS unavailable?

Reports emerged from the ground that the DRS was unavailable due to technical faults, but it resumed when Miller carried on to bat. While the tourists won comfortably, the absence of DRS could've cost them the game, given the southpaw is an absolute game changer.

Nevertheless, with wickets falling quite frequently, Miller was unable to take the game forward as South Africa folded for 95 while chasing a daunting 202. Suryakumar Yadav's record-equalling 4th T20I hundred propelled the visitors to a steep total even as they lost Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma cheaply. The skipper's partnership of 112 with Yashasvi Jaiswal set a solid foundation for Team India. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav starred with 5 wickets.

Here's how netizens reacted to DRS' unavailability during the 3rd T20I:

David Miller cheated he was out and not played with sporting spirit as well there is no DRS so south african shows they are weak and are taking good advantage of no technology by the broadcaster, shame on entire south african team management and cricket players of south africa# — Keith D'Lima (@keithdlima) December 14, 2023

@StarSportsIndia The DRS was not available, okay, I understand. The umpire made a wrong decision, okay, I understand. But what about David Miller's sportsmanship? Shouldn't he have walked off the field, knowing he was out? — Vishwambhar Pandey (@VishwambharPan5) December 14, 2023

David Miller's wicket by not allowing DRS on clear wicket, Shame on South Africa, @DavidMillerSA12 where is cricket spirit? 👍💔 #INDvSA #SouthAfrica #DavidMiller #surya — Aryan Singh Rathore (@imaryanrathore) December 14, 2023

"🏏 The DRS drama unfolds, and David Miller survives! 🤷‍♂️ Questions arise on sportsmanship as he stays put despite the controversial decision. Cricket's spirit put to the test! 🏏🤔 #CricketSpirit #DRSDebate #DavidMiller"@ashwinravi99 @CricCrazyJohns @Cricketracker — Prashant Chauhan (@N3xt__big_Thing) December 14, 2023

That was out and Proteas broadcasters and umpires continue to use the technology in a wrong way. Remember DRS review of Dean Elgar in last trip? Now, no DRS available when David Miller nicked one to keeper. — Ram Malladi (@ramakri56346443) December 14, 2023

First they didn't have covers for the outfield. Now they don't have DRS. Saving David Miller from a definite out. Wow! Really showcasing how incapable @ProteasMenCSA are in hosting international matches. Wish their board came out better than this. Shame.#INDvsSA #T20I — Swarnabha Mukherjee (@swarnabha) December 14, 2023

Clear Edge but Umpire not given and No DRS Available.



David Miller is saved#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/081DRPuO9z — Rohit Yadav (@rohit_yadav0506) December 14, 2023

David Miller was a gonner, but sadly, the Umpire refused & DRS was unavailable!



"Whole country against 11 guys"



KLR was right!#SAvIND — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) December 14, 2023

The two teams will shift their focus to the three-game ODI series, beginning on December 17th.