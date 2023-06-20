'S*x Tape Dropping Soon': Adult Star Moriah Mills Threatens To Expose NBA Player Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, the talented basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans, is currently facing a significant off-court predicament involving adult film actress Moriah Mills. Mills has claimed that she possesses intimate videos featuring herself and Williamson, and she has threatened to release them to the public.

On Monday, Mills took to Twitter to announce the existence of evidence showcasing her relationship with Williamson and demand that the Pelicans trade him. These demands emerged amidst circulating rumours suggesting the Pelicans' potential interest in trading him to either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Charlotte Hornets.

Mills adamant to bring down Williamson

Mills has made multiple allegations of infidelity against Williamson, asserting that he had been simultaneously involved with her and another woman named Ahkeema. Furthermore, Mills has disclosed that Ahkeema is currently expecting Williamson's child. Additionally, Mills has accused Williamson of being a "s*x addict" and has asserted that he had intentions of relocating her to New Orleans to be with him.

While Williamson himself has chosen to remain silent regarding this matter, his stepfather has dismissed the rumours and advised caution in believing everything that is seen or heard. Meanwhile, the revelation of the alleged s*x tape scandal adds further turmoil to Williamson's already tumultuous season.

Dealing with injuries and trade speculation for months, the star forward has struggled both on and off the court. The Pelicans, dissatisfied with his off-court troubles, may now be inclined to explore the possibility of transferring him to another team.

However, this scandal also has the potential to tarnish Williamson's reputation and diminish his value within the league. Sources have suggested that Mills may be motivated by a desire to secure financial support from Williamson, leading to the possibility of a messy legal battle in the future.