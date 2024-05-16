 SRH vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 66: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSRH vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 66: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad; Visuals Surface

SRH vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 66: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad; Visuals Surface

Another victory or even a washout would guarantee Sunrisers Hyderabad a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, as they only need one more point to qualify.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Toss Update:

The toss has been delayed at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium at Uppal due to the heavy rain in the city.

Pitch Report:

Rain will play a big part in the outcome of this match as the pitch has been under covers for majority of the time due to the weather. It's not raining right at the moment but dark clouds are hovering around the ground at Uppal.

SRH vs GT Preview

Right now, Sunrisers Hyderabad control their own future, even though they've been inconsistent. They'll hope their powerful batting lineup performs well when they face Gujarat Titans, aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Another victory would guarantee Sunrisers a spot in the playoffs, as they only need one more point to qualify. With 14 points from 12 matches, Sunrisers could potentially reach 18 points, possibly securing a top-two finish if other results go their way.

In contrast, the Titans, with only five wins out of 13 games and 11 points, are already out of contention. They'll try to finish their disappointing season on a positive note.

This season, GT struggled to replace former captain Hardik Pandya, who moved to Mumbai Indians. Pandya played a crucial role in GT's championship victory in 2022 and their runner-up finish last year.

Additionally, the absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was sidelined due to injury, has been a setback for them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sheer Hard Work, Passion & Professionalism Set Sunil Chhetri Apart From Other Players: Bhaichung...

Sheer Hard Work, Passion & Professionalism Set Sunil Chhetri Apart From Other Players: Bhaichung...

Thailand Open 2024: Meiraba, Satwiksairag-Chiraj Enter Quarterfinals

Thailand Open 2024: Meiraba, Satwiksairag-Chiraj Enter Quarterfinals

SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport In Hyderabad; Here’s What Happens In Case Of A...

SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Rain Set To Play Spoilsport In Hyderabad; Here’s What Happens In Case Of A...

‘Be Available For Full Season Or Don’t Come’: Irfan Pathan Blasts England Players For Leaving...

‘Be Available For Full Season Or Don’t Come’: Irfan Pathan Blasts England Players For Leaving...

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking...

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Imran Khan Looks Unrecognisable Without Hair Dye & Makeup In Shocking...