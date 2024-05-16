SRH vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 66: Toss Delayed Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad; Visuals Surface

Toss Update:

The toss has been delayed at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium at Uppal due to the heavy rain in the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch Report:

Rain will play a big part in the outcome of this match as the pitch has been under covers for majority of the time due to the weather. It's not raining right at the moment but dark clouds are hovering around the ground at Uppal.

SRH vs GT Preview

Right now, Sunrisers Hyderabad control their own future, even though they've been inconsistent. They'll hope their powerful batting lineup performs well when they face Gujarat Titans, aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Another victory would guarantee Sunrisers a spot in the playoffs, as they only need one more point to qualify. With 14 points from 12 matches, Sunrisers could potentially reach 18 points, possibly securing a top-two finish if other results go their way.

In contrast, the Titans, with only five wins out of 13 games and 11 points, are already out of contention. They'll try to finish their disappointing season on a positive note.

This season, GT struggled to replace former captain Hardik Pandya, who moved to Mumbai Indians. Pandya played a crucial role in GT's championship victory in 2022 and their runner-up finish last year.

Additionally, the absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was sidelined due to injury, has been a setback for them.