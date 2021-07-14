SWOT analysis of all Indian wrestlers at Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh, Bajrang remain contenders; Ravi Dahiya has outside chance

New Delhi, July 14: Indian wrestlers have been highly impressive at the global level in run up to the Tokyo Olympics and at least three of them will be genuine medal contenders at the Games.

India will field seven wrestlers, headlined by the spunky Vinesh Phogat and a very strong Bajrang Punia.

Then there are youngsters like Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik, who sprang a surprise by their rather quick success after moving from the junior to senior circuit.

A look at the strengths and weaknesses of all of them.

BAJRANG PUNIA (65kg)