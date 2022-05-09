Suryakumar Yadav ruled out for remainder of IPL season with muscle strain

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL season with a muscle strain

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:48 PM IST