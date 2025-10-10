 Suresh Mahindra Trophy: Golden Kingdom Earmarked As Leading Contender For Saturday's Race
Golden Kingdom, representing the powerful yard of trainer Aman Altaf, appears to be the leading contender for the prestigious Suresh Mahindra Trophy — the feature event of Saturday's special racing card at the Pune Race Course.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Horse Racing | Credits: X

The seasoned gelding, to be ridden by top jockey P. Trevor, boasts both experience and staying capability, making him a natural favourite for this marathon contest. However, his supremacy will be tested by the youngest challenger in this compact field of just three runners — the spirited Queen of Kings.

The race holds added significance as it is officially recognised as the longest event on the Indian racing circuit, to be run over an exacting distance of 3,200 metres. While Golden Kingdom will look to dominate through maturity and endurance, Queen of Kings, with youthful energy and untapped stamina, could well pose a late threat.

A small field it may be, but the battle of strategy versus raw potential promises an exciting spectacle. Will Golden Kingdom rule unchallenged, or will Queen of Kings rise to seize the crown?

First race: 2.45 pm

Selections

1. The Severus Plate: 1 (6), 2. (3)

2. The N. K. Pudumjee Salver: 1 (3), 2. (8)

3.  The Pissarro Plate: 1. (3), 2. (1), 3, (1)

4. The Panchshil Million" 1 (5), 2. (1)

5. The Sir Sultan Chinoy Trophy: 1. (7), 2. (5), 3. (3)

6. The Suresh Mahindra Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (3)

