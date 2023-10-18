'Supreme Court Verdict On Same-Sex Marriage Has Upset All My Plans', Rues Sprinter Dutee Chand

Star Indian athlete Dutee Chand has expressed disappointment at the Supreme Court's refusal to legalise same-sex marriages in the country as she has been planning to get hitched with her long-time partner Monalisa.

Dutee and Monalisa have been in a relationship for five years but are unable to get married due to the restriction in India.

Dutee first met Monalisa during a Khudurkuni puja in her village and the couple will move in together after she completes her BA degeree.

Dutee's family however, has welcomed the SC verdict as they are not in favour of her relationship.

The SC verdict

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on Tuesday refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading the bench pronouncing its verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, said the court cannot make a law but only interpret it, and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act.

But this has left the queer community disappointed as they were hoping for the top court to change the laws for them.

Dutee regrets SC verdict

Dutee, who is India's first openly gay athlete, also questioned the SC's decision on why people like her cannot lead a normal life in this country.

“I plan to marry my partner Monalisa. But the decision of the apex court has upset all plans. I have been living with Monalisa for five years.

"We are happy together and as adults, we have every right to make our own decisions. We hope Parliament passes a law allowing same-sex marriages,” Dutee told TOI.

Queer people have the right to lead a normal life

“We are not forcing anyone to be in a relationship with us. We do it by our choice. I think we should also be allowed to lead a life as per our choice.

"Why can’t we (those in non-heterosexual relationships) lead a normal life? Several countries have granted recognition to same-sex marriage, what is the problem to legalise it in India?” Chand told The Indian Express in view of the apex court order.

