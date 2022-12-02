e-Paper Get App
Fact Check: Is Indian star athlete Dutee Chand married?

Chand is India’s first woman athlete to participate in the Olympics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Olympian Dutee Chand recently sent social media into a frenzy after she posted a picture with her long-time girlfriend, Monalisa along with a heartwarming message. 

Chand, who became India’s first woman athlete to participate in the Olympics when she took part in the 2016 Rio Games, revealed her sexuality a few years back. 

In February 2022, the Odisha sprinter revealed her girlfriend’s name, Monalisa with whom she was featured on the cover of Odia magazine, Kadambini recently. 

Chand tweeted a picture of them dressed up while making a heart gesture with their hands.

The athlete captioned the picture, “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.”

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple as they wished them on their wedding.

However, the picture is not of their wedding, but of Chand’s sister Anjana’s wedding.

Dutee Instagrammed a series of pictures from the wedding. And the picture in question is from that wedding.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Dutee Chand unfurls Pride flag at opening ceremony
article-image

Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after suffering heart scare while commentating during...

Explained: Why was Japan's goal allowed against Spain, despite ball crossing the baseline? in pics

Explained: Reasons behind Germany's consecutive group-stage exits at the World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four-time champions Germany dumped out in the group stage despite 4-2 win over...

IPL veteran Dwayne Bravo calls time on playing career, takes up role as CSK bowling coach

