Fact Check: Is Indian star athlete Dutee Chand married?

Olympian Dutee Chand recently sent social media into a frenzy after she posted a picture with her long-time girlfriend, Monalisa along with a heartwarming message.

Chand, who became India’s first woman athlete to participate in the Olympics when she took part in the 2016 Rio Games, revealed her sexuality a few years back.

In February 2022, the Odisha sprinter revealed her girlfriend’s name, Monalisa with whom she was featured on the cover of Odia magazine, Kadambini recently.

Chand tweeted a picture of them dressed up while making a heart gesture with their hands.

The athlete captioned the picture, “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.”

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” pic.twitter.com/1q3HRlEAmG — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) December 2, 2022

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple as they wished them on their wedding.

However, the picture is not of their wedding, but of Chand’s sister Anjana’s wedding.

Dutee Instagrammed a series of pictures from the wedding. And the picture in question is from that wedding.

