Sunil Gavaskar Casts Doubt Over MS Dhoni’s Surprise CSK Return, Says 'Legend Unlikely To Risk Comeback After Year Out Of Competitive Cricket' | file pic

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has cast serious doubt over the possibility of MS Dhoni making a surprise return for Chennai Super Kings in their must-win clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, saying the legendary former captain would not want to take such a risk after being away from competitive cricket for more than a year.

Gavaskar said CSK’s clash against SRH at Chepauk carries massive importance in the playoff race, but believes Dhoni is unlikely to feature despite fans hoping to see him in the side for the final home game of the season.

“The match against SRH is a crucial one for CSK. It's their last home game at Chepauk, so naturally fans want to see MS Dhoni play. But he hasn't featured at all this season. In fact, he hasn't played competitive cricket for over a year. So, I doubt he would want to take such a risk at this stage,” Gavaskar told JioStar.

The former India captain stressed that CSK would need players who are already in rhythm and match-ready during such a crucial stage of the tournament.

“You need players who have been match-fit and playing regularly for the last six weeks. Dhoni is a complete team-man. I don't think he would want to disrupt the current combination. I would be very surprised if he plays against SRH. This is a must-win game for CSK. A victory keeps them alive in the playoff race. They have to win this match at all costs, and bringing in a player who hasn't played in over a year could be a gamble,” he added.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul top-scored with a composed 56 off 42 balls as Delhi Capitals sealed a thrilling five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Gavaskar also strongly criticised Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag for handing the ball to Donovan Ferreira during a key phase of their loss to Delhi Capitals, calling the move “suicidal”.

“Handing the ball to Donovan Ferreira to bowl the 18th over was a suicidal move. You are bringing a slow bowler on a pitch offering him no help. He was just bowling in the slot. It was his first over of the match. He had also scored a golden duck with the bat,” Gavaskar said.

He further questioned the timing of the decision and said RR ignored safer bowling options at a critical moment.

“Sometimes you must look at where the luck is going that day. If he had scored 40 or 50 runs and was high on confidence, giving him an over would have made sense. But he got out first ball, and you still gave him the ball. He went for 16 runs in that over, and the match was gone. Done and dusted.”

“Riyan Parag could have handed the ball to a proper bowler, a regular bowler. Even if that bowler gave away 20 runs, that's not the point. The point is that at that crucial stage, giving the ball to Donovan Ferreira was a suicidal decision by Rajasthan Royals,” he added.

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The win was built on Mitchell Starc's devastating four-wicket burst in the death overs that had earlier pegged back a marauding RR to 193/8.

Gavaskar also praised Mitchell Starc for his game-changing spell in Delhi Capitals’ victory, particularly his impact at the death despite an expensive start with the new ball.

“It's not just about how many wickets you take. It's about when you take them. Wickets at key moments change the game,” Gavaskar said.

“Mitchell Starc didn't have a great powerplay. But when he came back at the death, he bowled with great control. He didn't let the Rajasthan batters free their arms. He choked the runs and picked up crucial wickets. Those wickets turned the match in Delhi's favour. Rajasthan looked set to cross 200 easily, but Starc had other plans. They paid the price for underestimating him. His three-wicket over pushed Rajasthan all the way back.”

On the playoff race, Gavaskar said Punjab Kings still remain firmly in contention despite their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“I wouldn't be surprised to see Punjab Kings make the playoffs because teams like Rajasthan Royals are doing their best not to qualify,” Gavaskar remarked.

“They lost this game against Delhi from a winnable position and if Rajasthan keep losing from winning positions, then all Punjab need to do is win their next game. That would take them to 15 points, which might be enough. Yes, Sunrisers are ahead of Punjab, and CSK can still reach 14 or even 16 points. But if CSK lose one match, then Punjab have a very real chance of qualifying.”

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