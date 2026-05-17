DC Vs RR: Fearless Vaibhav Suryavanshi Welcomes Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi With Massive Sixes; Continues Stunning Trend | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi | (Image Credits: IPL X)

New Delhi, May 17: Young Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi has never failed to excite fans and shock the bowlers with his batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The latest comes in the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Vaibhav has continued his trend of hitting the big guns for boundaries on the very first ball he faces.

In the DC vs RR clash, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took on big guns like Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi as he hit them for massive sixes on their first balls. One short ball after another disappeared into the stands as the younster showed no fear against the experienced pacers.

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Vaibhav garnered praise from the fans as they hailed his confidence and attacking mindset as the incident went viral on social media. Vaibhav scored a quick 46 runs off just 21 balls and gave RR a flying start at the top of the order. However, RR failed to clinch victory in the crucial match.

Australian cricket has been known for producing sone of the best fast bowlers in the world, with stars like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc dominating international cricket over the last decade.

However, Vaibhav has shown in the IPL 2026 that he is not intimidated by big names. The 15-year-old batter has now hit sixes against Pat Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc on the first ball in the IPL 2026 season.

Vaibhav has been following the trend of hitting the famous and lethal fast bowlers for a six on the first ball. Not just the Australian bowlers, Vaibhav had earlier made headlines by smashing a six off the very first ball he faced against Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in the world cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is being seen as one of the brightest young talents by the cricketing experts and fans around the world. It is also believed that the fearless batter could become a future star for Team India and also entertain cricket fans for many years to come.