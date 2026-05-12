'Yahi B*****di Karte Rehna': Netizens React As Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes 'Gol Roti' After RR Slips To 6th In IPL 2026 Points Table | VIDEO

Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a fun time making rotis in a video posted by the franchise on social media. While the video showcased an unseen side of the 15-year-old opener, many fans were displeased given the team's dipping fortunes in IPL 2026 season. The Royals have slipped to 6th in the IPL 2026 points table, with the playoffs race heating up.

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Vaibhav was seen enthusiastically preparing rotis, from rolling out the dough to roasting it on the stove. In a playful moment, he attempted to flip the roti in the air like a seasoned chef. However, the stunt did not go as planned, as the roti dropped straight to the ground moments after being tossed.

What truly stole the show was Vaibhav’s priceless reaction after the failed attempt. His expression was an instant hit among fans on social media. The 15-year-old in fact claimed that his rotis were more round than what his mother makes.

Netizens slam RR amid form slump

While many saw the bright side and enjoyed Suryavanshi's antics, a few targeted the franchise given their form. Once a strong contender for the playoffs, RR have now slipped to 6th in the IPL 2026 points table.

As one fan put it on social media, "RR walo yhi b*****di karte rehna hamesha, TUM log top 4 se to bahar ho hi current standings me, jaldi hi IPL se bhi bahar ho jaaoge, TUM logo ka ye hamesha se rha hai.. Always giving false hopes."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A section of fans also pointed to how Rajasthan Royals were trying to milk content from the young teenager. At just 15, the Bihar youngster has become the face of the franchise, despite the presence of Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR in playoffs hunt

Rajasthan Royals are 6th in the IPL 2026 points table with 6 wins in 11 games. The Riyan Parag-led side have lost the last two matches, and are trailing Punjab Kings at 4th by a point. The 2008 champions will now take on the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive.