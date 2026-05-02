VIDEO: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Hilarious Reaction To Fans Singing 'Lollypop Lagelu' During RR Vs DC Match Goes Viral

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reacts To Fans Singing 'Lollypop Lagelu' | X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered another viral moment during the RR vs DC clash in IPL 2026 on Friday. The teenage sensation was seen flashing a smile before breaking into a cheeky smirk, instantly winning over the crowd and social media alike.

In the video, fans can be seen calling out Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was fielding near the boundary. As he turned towards them, they started singing 'Lollypop Lagelu' much to the amusement of the 15-year-old.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The light-hearted moment has taken social media by storm. The 15-year-old was caught on camera reacting to fans in the stands singing the popular Bhojpuri track Lollypop Lagelu, creating a lively atmosphere at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.The clip has since been widely shared, adding another memorable off-field highlight to his breakout IPL 2026 campaign.

Delhi return to winning ways

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a rare bad outing as Rajasthan Royals stumbled to a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Friday. The 15-year-old was dismissed for just 4, but the hosts managed a massive 225/6 thanks to fighting innings from Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira.

In response, Delhi were always on top after KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka put on a century stand at the top of the order.