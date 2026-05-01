VIDEO: Kyle Jamieson Aggressively Celebrates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Wicket During RR VS DC Clash

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson stole the spotlight not just with his bowling, but with a fiery celebration following the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old who has taken the season by storm with two centuries in under 40 balls, started the innings in his typical explosive fashion. After hammering a boundary early on, he looked set for another big score.

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Jameison's fiery celebration

However Jameison had the last laugh sending the left hander back to the pavilion. The Kiwi pacer nailed the yorker with Sooryavanshi getting an inside edge back onto the stumps. What followed was a fiery reaction from the pacer.

After the wicket, Jamieson celebrated in the batters face with the video going viral.