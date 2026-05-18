Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport In Their ₹1.4 Cr Mercedes Amid Udaipur Wedding Rumours | WATCH |

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma were recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport, once again fuelling speculation surrounding their alleged wedding plans. Videos and pictures of the duo arriving at the airport have now gone viral across social media platforms.

The couple was seen stepping out of a luxurious Mercedes V-Class MPV reportedly worth around ₹1.4 crore. The premium vehicle was gifted to Mahieka by the cricketer.

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Keeping things stylish yet understated, both Hardik and Mahieka opted for coordinated neutral-toned airport looks. The duo appeared to complement each other in matching white and beige outfits, serving effortless couple-style goals.

Hardik chose a relaxed travel look featuring a plain white t-shirt paired with white trousers and sneakers. He layered the outfit with a beige hoodie, adding a cosy touch to the casual ensemble.

Meanwhile, Mahieka Sharma kept her look equally minimal and chic in a white tank top paired with matching white pants and flats. Instead of wearing her beige hoodie, she styled it casually around her neck, giving the outfit a fashionable off-duty vibe.

Their latest public appearance comes at a time when rumours around Hardik Pandya’s alleged second wedding have taken over social media. Over the past few days, several online reports and fan pages have been speculating that the Mumbai Indians star may soon tie the knot with Mahieka Sharma.

The rumours intensified after Hardik briefly stayed away from playing matches for the Mumbai Indians despite travelling with the squad during the last two fixtures.

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Several social media users have even claimed that the couple is planning to get married on May 22 in Udaipur in an intimate private ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

However, neither Hardik Pandya nor Mahieka Sharma has officially confirmed any wedding plans so far. As of now, all reports regarding their marriage remain purely speculative, with fans eagerly waiting for an official statement from the couple.