Suryakumar Yadav Thanks Nita Ambani For Sweet Gesture In Welcoming His Baby Girl With Intimate Celebration; Check Out Unseen Moments

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 17, 2026
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty welcomed a baby girl on May 7, 2026.
The couple announced the joyful news and their daughter's name on social media, calling her their "biggest blessing."
Moments ago, SKY shared unseen moments from when she was born; in this particular one the couple can be see delicately holding the tiny ones' hand.
Suryakumar and his family members holding the little baby girl with hearts filled with pure joy.
The couple welcomed their new born at the HN Reliance Hospital, where they also received an intimate celebration post birth.
SKY thanked Nita Ambani in his social media post. He wrote, "Special mention to Nita Ma’am for creating such an impeccable space."