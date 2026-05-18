'Bada Bekaar Lag Raha Hai': MS Dhoni's Lookalike Disappointed After Missing Chennai Flight Amid Thala Farewell Buzz | VIDEO

CSK are gearing up for their final home game of the IPL 2026 season in Chennai. Speculation is rife that the legendary MS Dhoni could feature for the last time for the franchise, sparking buzz ahead of the CSK vs SRH game. Amid the excitement, MS Dhoni's lookalike, Rishabh Malakar expressed his disappointment after he missed his flight to Chennai.

"Dekhte hain kya hota hai, par bad luck yaar, bada bekaar lag raha hai," he said.

Malakar bears a stunning resemblance to the former India captain. He often makes content as 'duplicate MS Dhoni' entertaining fans with his social media posts. He revealed that he had planned in advance to watch the game, possibly Dhoni's farewell in Chennai, but fate had other plans.

"Fate does not want me to watch MS Sir's last match. And I would like that it should not be his last match at all. Because I had a flight, I was coming to Chennai. And I missed my flight to Chennai . And now I am feeling very bad from inside that if this is Mahi Sir's last match then I will not be able to watch that," Rishabh Malakar said in a video posted on Instagram.

As per a report from CricBlogger, MS Dhoni was available for Chennai Super Kings’s last two matches but stayed out to maintain the side’s balance. However, signs now point towards a possible return in Chennai’s final home fixture. Sportstar also reported that Dhoni had a lengthy batting session against the net bowlers during practice.

The development has led to fresh speculation among fans, with many wondering whether it could be Dhoni’s farewell appearance. There is no concrete indication of retirement yet, but given how closely CSK’s journey has been associated with Dhoni over the years, his exit would be a major moment for the franchise.