Summer Olympics 2020: Table Tennis star G Sathiyan determined to qualify

The Indian men's and women's table tennis teams missed out on an opportunity to secure qualification for the Tokyo Olympics in the 2020 ITTF World Team Qualification tournament in Portugal, earlier this month, but the top Indian TT players still have a chance to book a berth in the singles competition.

Star paddler G. Sathiyan expressed that the top Indian singles players have a great chance of qualifying for the Olympics.

"We have a very big chance of qualifying for the singles and I will definitely try to make amends there and see how I can improve my best and how I can maintain my top form. The preparations are going great. We have a lot of tournaments scheduled. I am pretty sure that I will make the cut very soon," said the table tennis player.