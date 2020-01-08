ITTF Executive Committee meeting by Table Tennis Federation to be held in Delhi

The two-day Executive Committee meeting of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), to be hosted by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), will be held here on January 10 and 11, a statement said.

The previous EC meeting was held way back in 1987 when the TTFI played host to the World Championships in Delhi.

The EC meeting, to be chaired by president Thomas Weikert, will discuss, among other things, the role of India in furthering the cause of table tennis.

The TTFI has evinced interest in hosting the 2024 World Championships (team events) in India, besides seeking to organise a Platinum championships in 2021. The bid for hosting the Worlds is yet to open but India is considered a strong bidder as this and other points relating to India will figure on the agenda of the EC meeting.

The Executive Committee of ITTF comprises, besides Thomas Weikert, deputy president Khalil Al-Mohannad from Qatar, Secretary General Raul Calin, seven executive vice-presidents and CEO Steve Dainton.